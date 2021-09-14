Jack (Boot) Bertman, of Carrollton, IL age 95, departed this world on September 11, 2021, at Jerseyville Manor. He was born on January 6, 1926, in Marshall, MO to Henry and Lena (Moran) Bertman. He married the former Clara Belle Tanner who preceded him in death along with a brother Donald Bertman and wife Flo, and sisters Mary Lou Chynoweth and husband George, and Barbara Ann Kirbach and husband Fred and three nephews George Chynoweth, Jr. , David Kirbach and Bruce Bertman.