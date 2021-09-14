CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Does cocoa really help you age better?

By Advertise with us
newfoodmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCocoa, and in particular dark chocolate, has long been touted as a food that makes us age better – now scientists are undertaking a large study to really find out if this is true or not. Does cocoa make us age better? Scientists want to definitively answer this question, and...

www.newfoodmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Does Consuming Marijuana Help You Lose Or Gain Weight?

A 2015 study found that obese mice actually lost weight from ingesting cannabis because THC caused changes in the gut microbiome that regulates weight loss and digestion. Cannabis consumers have known for years about the effects of cannabis on appetite. In fact, one of the more enduring stereotypes of the...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

7 Surprising Fall Foods That Will Help You Sleep Better

According to the CDC, adults should get 7 or more hours of sleep each night, but due to life's stressors getting to sleep and staying asleep may not be that easy to do. With autumn's falling temperatures right around the corner, nothing may seem more appealing than a cozy evening spent in bed—so what can we do when all we want is to drift off into dreamland, but just can't?
HEALTH
earth.com

Cocoa can help people live longer, healthier lives

Researchers have struggled for decades to understand whether cocoa, an ancient fermented product that the Aztecs made from the beans of cacao trees, is beneficial for health. Cocoa is known to contain a large concentration of flavanols, which have powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects that protect our cells from damage. As a result, cocoa consumption could potentially help us age better and reduce the risk for developing cardiovascular disease, cancer, and other illnesses.
CANCER
IFLScience

Can Cocoa Lead To Better Aging? This Study Is About To Find Out

The vast majority of humans will agree that aging sucks and that chocolate is delicious. Now science is investigating if aging can be improved by cocoa. The study is actually looking at some of the molecular components of the delicious food to understand how they might benefit and counter-act some negative effects of aging.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
sixtyandme.com

Does What You Eat Really Matter in Your Retirement Years?

We all know that as our bodies age, numerous changes take place. Some of these changes are good, some not-so-good, some we know about – some we do not. For instance, you may not know that nutritional needs are among the top items that can change the most with age. However, some common misconceptions and fallacies surrounding these changes can have severe consequences if not properly managed.
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Study: 'Good' gut bacteria really could help you lose weight

The trillions of microbes inside of our gut play many very important roles in our body. Not only does this "microbiome" regulate our metabolism and help us absorb nutrients from food into the body, it can also influence whether we are lean or obese. Recent research even suggests that our...
WEIGHT LOSS
BHG

3 Products to Help You Care for Aging Eyes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When I was growing up, my eyes were remarkable, as in something people remarked on. They were huge, the blue of a fancy-tiled swimming pool, and trimmed in long, dark lashes. Now the compliments go to my son, a 12-year-old whose eyes are the same shade of blue. Every once in a while, someone will throw me a bone and say that he gets them from his mommy. But these days, small talk about my eyes is mainly about the ways in which they annoy me: how they're dry and irritated (not to mention useless for reading medicine bottles), and how my lashes are the definition of lackluster.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocoa#Dark Chocolate#Cancer Research#Women S Hospital
sflcn.com

How A Healthy Diet Can Help You Manage Stress Better

Who doesn’t feel stressed? Sometimes it’s an exam, or a job interview, a burnout from the job itself, or some personal issues that make us stressed. Do you know what happens to your body when you feel stressed? Your body goes in survival mode: you might find it harder to breathe, your heart may beat faster, your muscles may tighten, your hands may start trembling, and your blood pressure may rise. Everyone has a different response to stress, but mostly stress will hinder your ability to function, and you’ll feel triggered. A healthy diet reduces the negative effects of stress on your body. Here’s how you can manage your stress by eating healthy:
DIETS
Woman's World

Drinking Red Wine With This Other Indulgent Treat Can Help Protect Your Vision as You Age

A diet that will keep your eyes strong doesn’t involve only eating fruits and veggies like broccoli, kiwi, and mangoes. Don’t get me wrong, those are delicious everyday foods, but when I’m sitting back watching Netflix for the evening, dark chocolate and red wine sound a little more appealing. In an almost too-good-to-be-true moment, new research suggests this mouth-watering power duo can help protect our vision as we age.
DRINKS
SHAPE

Is Zinc Really That Good for You?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're looking to enhance your wellness routine, you might be thinking about adding zinc to your supplement lineup. After all, the vitamin is purportedly essential for immunity and wound healing, among other vital functions in the body. But before you stock up on zinc supplements, it's worth learning about the nutrient — and, in doing so, determine if you actually need the boost. Ahead, learn how zinc works in the body, plus when you should take a zinc supplement.
HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Study: Seeing Blue Spaces Can Help You Feel Better About Your Body Image

Body image is a multidimensional psychological experience of embodiment that includes one's body-related self-perceptions and self-attitudes, as well as thoughts, ideas, feelings, and behaviors. The self-perception of the physical self, as well as the feelings and ideas that come from that perception, is commonly referred to as body image. According...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Cancer
Food Network

Does Eating Rice Krispies Treats Before a Workout Really Help? TikTok Thinks So

There’s no doubt that TikTok users have come up with some pretty outlandish recipes and theories (uh, who doesn’t remember honey jelly and shower onions?) but the latest information circulating around the social media platform might just make your next workout a tad more enjoyable. In recent weeks, several people...
RECIPES
The Fix

7 Ways 'Back To School' Can Help You Create a Better Routine

January may be the time for New Year’s resolutions, but for many people September presents another opportunity for a fresh start. Kids return to school, the chaotic summer schedules quiet down, and many people transition into their fall and winter routines. That makes September a perfect time to check in on your routines, evaluate what’s working and what’s not, and make the changes you need to live your healthiest life.
MedicineNet.com

Is Juicing Really Healthy for You?

Juicing is healthy for you, but no healthier than eating whole fruits and vegetables themselves. While some proponents claim that juicing is better because it gives your digestive system a break, much of the hype around juicing is founded on insufficient research and misinformation. However, if you have trouble or...
NUTRITION
The Post and Courier

Aging for Amateurs: How vaccines work and how you can help them to work better

The delta variant is here. Daily COVID-19 case numbers are near where they were in January before vaccines were available to most of us. Nearly two million people in South Carolina have been fully vaccinated, yet we lead or are at least in the “top” five states in the country in new cases per thousand population. What is going wrong? Why can’t we get this virus under control?
INDUSTRY
healthdigest.com

Can Milk Of Magnesia Really Help You Stop Sweating?

Breaking a sweat while listening to your favorite beats and lifting weights at the gym can feel almost therapeutic. And walking out of a SoulCycle class completely drenched in your own moisture feels amazing. Partaking in a Bikram yoga class? Bring on the heat! What we're trying to say is that sweating is no big deal when it happens while working out. But boasting pit stains through your silk shirt at work, or constantly dabbing your forehead while on an intriguing first date. Well, that's another story. That's when uncontrollable sweating can be downright uncomfortable.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have This Milk at Home, Throw It Away Now, Authorities Say

Whether you're adding it to your coffee in the morning or drinking it with your favorite dessert at night, milk is a staple in countless kitchens around the world. Unfortunately, if you're drinking one particular type of milk right now you could be putting your health at risk, authorities warn. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this dairy product from your fridge now.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy