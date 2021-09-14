Dangerous Conditions Halt Recovery of Hiker’s Body on Capitol Peak
Unsafe conditions have halted recovery efforts for the body of Kelly McDermott, a 32-year-old Wisconsin hiker who died while climbing Capitol Peak in early August. According to a press release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, McDermott never returned from his climb on August 1. After an extensive search, rescuers discovered his body on the morning of August 4, around 500 feet below the mountain's infamous 'Knife Edge.'943thex.com
