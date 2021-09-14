CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Dangerous Conditions Halt Recovery of Hiker’s Body on Capitol Peak

By Emily Mashak
 6 days ago
Unsafe conditions have halted recovery efforts for the body of Kelly McDermott, a 32-year-old Wisconsin hiker who died while climbing Capitol Peak in early August. According to a press release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, McDermott never returned from his climb on August 1. After an extensive search, rescuers discovered his body on the morning of August 4, around 500 feet below the mountain's infamous 'Knife Edge.'

CBS Denver

Wisconsin Climber Kelly McDermott’s Body To Remain On Capitol Peak Indefinitely

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – No future recovery efforts are planned for a man who suffered a fatal fall from the climbing route on Capitol Peak more than six weeks ago. Alex Burchetta of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a virtual meeting recently took place between Pitkin County authorities, rescue personnel and members of the family of Kelly McDermott. (credit: Colorado Search and Rescue Association) The Pitkin County team told the family it did not see a way to safely recovery the body at this time. “It was a difficult decision, but we’ve collectively decided to leave Kelly McDermott’s body on...
WISCONSIN STATE
TownLift

Fallen hiker’s body recovered along the Cottonwood Traverse

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — A party attempting the Cottonwood Traverse came across a perished hiker on the east face of Dromedary Peak on Sunday, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). The group was on a steep scree field 200 feet below the summit. A Department of Public Safety helicopter with two […]
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
BBC

Boy found dead on Shropshire road may have been hit by vehicle

A 17-year-old boy found dead in a country road in Shropshire may have been hit by a vehicle, police say. His body was found in Brampton Road, near Bishop's Castle, south Shropshire, in the early hours of Sunday. West Mercia Police said it appeared he had been walking along the...
ACCIDENTS
Wisconsin State
mountain-topmedia.com

Body found as recovery efforts continue at Guesses Creek

HURLEY, Va. — The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office confirms that search and rescue teams have recovered the body of one person killed in flash flooding last week. The body was recovered from the Guesses Creek area at Hurley, which appears to be the area that took the worst of the damage when the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through the region early last week.
HURLEY, VA
KRDO News Channel 13

Body of hiker found after fatal fall near Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Custer County officials say they recovered the body of a hiker after a fatal fall near Crestone Peak. Saturday, FRECOM Emergency Dispatch received a call saying a 44-year-old climber went missing while climbing Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle. Members of the Division of Fire Protection and Control, and two Custer The post Body of hiker found after fatal fall near Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle appeared first on KRDO.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
#Emergency Surgery#Avalanche#Accident#Cbs4#Capitol Peak
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXII.com

Woman identified in drowning on Lake Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the woman who drowned in Lake Texoma around 11:30 pm Sunday night. OHP said Felicia Tracy, 38, was one of four people putting jug lines into the lake when she went under water and never resurfaced. Her body was recovered...
SHERMAN, TX
KDVR.com

Hotel where missing YouTuber was last seen is less than 700 feet from the FBI

SALT LAKE CITY (KDVR) — A nationwide search is underway for missing YouTuber Gabby Petito, who was last seen checking out of a hotel on Aug. 24. FOX31 reached out to the Fairfield Inn and Suites after FOX13 in Salt Lake City confirmed that was where she was last seen. All the hotel staff could say was, “Unfortunately, we’re not allowed to comment”.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Andrei Tapalaga

The Plane Which Disappeared and Reappeared 53 Years Later

BSAALancastrian 3 G-AGWH also known as Stardust in 1947 (Source: Wikimedia Commons) There are many wonders when it comes to planes disappearing out of the bloom with no sign, however, this was even more predominant back in the day when aviation technology was still quite primitive. There are numerous documentaries out there defining the disappearance of aircraft without a sign or other beliefs such as the Bermuda Triangle also known as the Devil’s triangle because of the number of planes that have disappeared in that part of the Atlantic Ocean.
WSVN-TV

Man drowns in Lake Michigan saving two children

(CNN) — A Missouri man drowned in Lake Michigan Sunday trying to rescue two children in distress, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. The man has been identified as Thomas J. Walker, 40, and the sheriff’s office said he died aiding his young relatives “as they struggled in the waters of Lake Michigan.”
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Gabby Petito news - live: Parents to learn cause of death after autopsy as new Brian Laundrie witness emerges

An eyewitness claims she saw Brian Laundrie “acting weird” in the Spread Creek portion of the Bridger-Teton National Forest while she was vacationing in Wyoming. The woman, Jessica Schultz, tipped off the FBI to her encounter, which helped them narrow their search area to Spread Creek. Medical examiners in North Port, Florida, have said the post-mortem of a body found in Wyoming over the weekend will be conducted later, as officials seek to determine if it is that of Gabby Petito. A spokesman for the FBI said the body found was “consistent” with the 5ft 5in, 110-pound missing 22-year-old.The...
kslnewsradio.com

Hikers find body in a Wasatch-Uintah ridgeline trail

SALT LAKE CITY — On Sunday, hikers found the body of a man that allegedly had fallen about 200 feet on a Wasatch-Uintah ridgeline trail. The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team worked to recover the body that had fallen believed to be near the WURL trail. According...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado.

