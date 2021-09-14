Dangerous Conditions Halt Recovery of Hiker’s Body on Capitol Peak

BSAALancastrian 3 G-AGWH also known as Stardust in 1947 (Source: Wikimedia Commons) There are many wonders when it comes to planes disappearing out of the bloom with no sign, however, this was even more predominant back in the day when aviation technology was still quite primitive. There are numerous documentaries out there defining the disappearance of aircraft without a sign or other beliefs such as the Bermuda Triangle also known as the Devil’s triangle because of the number of planes that have disappeared in that part of the Atlantic Ocean.

2021-02-11