CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Isle, LA

GALLERY: Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship 80 miles south of Grand Isle

By Kylee Bond
wgno.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND ISLE, La. (WGNO) — A man is in the hospital after being medevaced from a cruise ship off the Louisiana coast. Shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from the Houston and Galveston sector regarding Liberty of the Seas, a cruise ship located about 80 miles south of Grand Isle. The Coast Guard reports that the ship was en route to Houston, but was diverted to New Orleans due to the posing threat of Tropical Strom Nicholas.

wgno.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Grand Isle, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Grand Isle, LA
Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Grand Isle, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Accidents
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
Grand Isle, LA
Government
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Gallery#Cruise Ship#Accident#Watchstanders#Liberty Of The Seas#The Coast Guard#Dolphin

Comments / 0

Community Policy