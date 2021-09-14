GALLERY: Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship 80 miles south of Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE, La. (WGNO) — A man is in the hospital after being medevaced from a cruise ship off the Louisiana coast. Shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from the Houston and Galveston sector regarding Liberty of the Seas, a cruise ship located about 80 miles south of Grand Isle. The Coast Guard reports that the ship was en route to Houston, but was diverted to New Orleans due to the posing threat of Tropical Strom Nicholas.