DLA Piper taps Biden transition member, VP fundraiser for revamp of practice groups
DLA TAPS BIDEN TRANSITION MEMBER TO LEAD CONSOLIDATED PRACTICE GROUPS: DLA Piper today announced a new look for its regulatory and government relations practices, combining both under the leadership of veteran telecom attorney Edward “Smitty” Smith. Smith, the managing director of the law and lobbying firm’s D.C. office, will oversee the new practice, which represents a “doubling down on investment” in providing a “seamless” advisory practice for clients, Smith told PI in an interview.www.politico.com
