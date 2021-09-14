Schools band together in letter read at today’s ISBE meeting
Several area schools, and many others from around the state, signed their names to a letter read to the Illinois State Board of Education today in Springfield, according to Melissa Ritter, superintendent of Ramseay School District. Those from Central Illinois signing the letter include Taylorville, Carlyle, Central A&M, Pana, Shelbyville, South Central, Nokomis, Cowden-Herrick, North Clay, Vandalia, Iuka, Ramsey, St. Elmo, Teutopolis, Mulberry Grove, Effingham, Beecher City, Altamont, Salem and Brownstown.www.leaderunion.com
