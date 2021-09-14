CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Schools band together in letter read at today’s ISBE meeting

By Editor
Leader-Union
 6 days ago

Several area schools, and many others from around the state, signed their names to a letter read to the Illinois State Board of Education today in Springfield, according to Melissa Ritter, superintendent of Ramseay School District. Those from Central Illinois signing the letter include Taylorville, Carlyle, Central A&M, Pana, Shelbyville, South Central, Nokomis, Cowden-Herrick, North Clay, Vandalia, Iuka, Ramsey, St. Elmo, Teutopolis, Mulberry Grove, Effingham, Beecher City, Altamont, Salem and Brownstown.

www.leaderunion.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
City
Mulberry Grove, IL
City
Beecher City, IL
City
Altamont, IL
State
Florida State
City
Brownstown, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Springfield, IL
City
Shelbyville, IL
City
Salem, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Vandalia, IL
City
Nokomis, IL
Springfield, IL
Education
City
Carlyle, IL
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#Cdc#High School#Executive Orders#Isbe#Ramseay School District#Cowden#Iuka#Republican#Democratic

Comments / 0

Community Policy