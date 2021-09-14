Jasper email sheds light on fire chief's administrative leave

Fire Chief Tyler Jasper, seen here at a 2019 City Council meeting, has been put on administrative leave after, in his words, not following procedure for selling surplus equipment. File

Embattled Somerset Fire Chief Tyler Jasper sent an email to fire department personnel in August claiming he was asked to resign by Mayor Alan Keck after Jasper failed to follow proper procedures in selling surplus equipment.

The email – and other documents within Jasper’s personnel file – were obtained through several Open Records requests made by the Commonwealth Journal to the City of Somerset.

It was confirmed by the Commonwealth Journal at the beginning of September that Jasper was placed on administrative leave pending “a personnel matter,” according to Keck.

The email from Jasper was sent on August 30. In it, Jasper states: “I am writing this email to let you know the Mayor has asked me to resign as the Fire Chief. This is stemming from the sale of the old PPV fans and the smoke ejectors that we sold to some Laurel county department. The facts are that I did not follow the city surplus equipment procedures … I can assure you that no money was kept and that all of the $580 was turned into the city.”

He goes on to say in the email that he has not decided how he wants to proceed, and that he is in contact with legal representatives.

On Tuesday, attorney Carrie Wiese — the former Somerset City Attorney — told the Commonwealth Journal, “I can confirm that our firm, Ousley & Wiese, is representing Tyler Jasper in a personnel matter. We are attempting to reach an amicable resolution with the City of Somerset and therefore cannot comment further at this time.”

Other attempts by the Commonwealth Journal to contact Jasper have been unsuccessful.

According to other documents within Jasper’s personnel file, this was not the first incident in which Jasper has been disciplined.

In fact, Jasper received a three-day suspension without pay and was told to complete three anger management counseling sessions in March 2017, under then-Mayor Eddie Girdler.

The specific reason for this order is not given, only that it was in regards to an incident that took place on March 16.

A few days before, on March 11, Girdler sent a notice to Jasper saying, “In order to avoid any confusion, until further notice, you are not to attend the council meeting unless approved by me.”

Jasper also received a couple of disciplinary actions under Mayor Keck, one of which resulted in a one-week suspension without pay and the completion of more anger management classes due to the “use of profanity and anger” in a confrontation with a member of the public after an accident with a fire truck.

In statements collected by the Somerset Police Department, an incident occurred on August 1, 2020, in which a fire truck being worked on at the Sallee Street station rolled away from the station and into a building owned by Bob McAlpin, leaving a hole in the side of the building.

According to the observations of two SPD officers, Jasper and McAlpin got into a verbal argument over whether the fire department would be responsible for securing the building. Reportedly, Jasper stated that fire personnel were only responsible for their own truck and equipment, and that the insurance company would be in charge of reinforcing the building.

SPD officers Tyran Furlong and Scott Marlar both said they witnessed Jasper use profanity directed toward McAlpin, and when McAlpin took offense to those statements, officers had to step in and separate the two to prevent a physical altercation.

Those witness statements were included in Jasper's personnel file.