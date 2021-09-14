Davis, Gerald

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleGerald Davis, age 84, of Canton, GA passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Wellstar Tranquility of Cobb. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM, on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from the Chapel of South Canton Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow at Arbor Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, and from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 16, 2021 at South Canton Funeral Home. He was preceded in death by, Parents: Grace and Victor Davis, Brothers: Denver Davis, Jack Davis and Verlon Davis Survivors include: Wife - Sandra Davis Daughter - Jackie (Barry) Hilliard Grand Daughter - Chelsea (Matthew) Lee Great Grand Children - Caiden and Walker Lee Several Nieces, Nephews, Friends and other Family also survive. South Canton Funeral Home, dedicated to the families we serve, 770-479-3377. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.thescfh.com.

