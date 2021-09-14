Feds open civil rights probe into conditions, violence in Georgia prisons
ATLANTA — The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday announced an investigation into violence and conditions inside Georgia prisons. “We must ensure the inherent dignity of everyone, including people who are incarcerated,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division. She said the inquiry would focus on violence among the incarcerated, understaffing issues and abuse of inmates who are gay, lesbian, transgender or otherwise identify as members of the LGBTQ community.www.gazettextra.com
