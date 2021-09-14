Radio host who rejected vaccines, mocked AIDS patients dies of COVID-19

A conservative radio host and pastor in Colorado has become the latest vocal opponent of COVID-19 precautions to die of the virus. Bob Enyart, pastor of the Denver Bible Church, died Monday, according to a Facebook post by his co-host, Fred Williams. Enyart—whose Real Science Radio Show website railed against what it described as the “imagined” burden of COVID-19 cases on hospitals, offered advice on treating the virus from the Bible, and accused “fake news” outlets of exaggerating the severity of the virus—had opted against getting the vaccine, citing the nonsensical claim that COVID-19 vaccines rely on “cells of aborted babies.” Enyart was also at the center of a legal battle against the state last year over coronavirus-related restrictions in places of worship. He successfully sued to shut down capacity limits and stop mask mandates in churches.

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO