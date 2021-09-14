CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Radio host who rejected vaccines, mocked AIDS patients dies of COVID-19

By Seth Lemon
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 6 days ago

Conservative radio host Bob Enyard, known for reading the obituaries of AIDS patients to the tune of Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust,” has died from COVID-19.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Another Anti-Mask, Anti-Vax Conservative Radio Host Dies of COVID

A conservative radio host and pastor in Colorado has become the latest vocal opponent of COVID-19 precautions to die of the virus. Bob Enyart, pastor of the Denver Bible Church, died Monday, according to a Facebook post by his co-host, Fred Williams. Enyart—whose Real Science Radio Show website railed against what it described as the “imagined” burden of COVID-19 cases on hospitals, offered advice on treating the virus from the Bible, and accused “fake news” outlets of exaggerating the severity of the virus—had opted against getting the vaccine, citing the nonsensical claim that COVID-19 vaccines rely on “cells of aborted babies.” Enyart was also at the center of a legal battle against the state last year over coronavirus-related restrictions in places of worship. He successfully sued to shut down capacity limits and stop mask mandates in churches.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
talesbuzz.com

Bob Enyart, Anti-Vax ‘Real Science Radio’ Host, Dies of COVID-19

Bob Enyart, a Denver radio host and pastor who openly railed against COVID vaccines, has died at age 62 from COVID-19, his co-host confirmed on Facebook. “It comes with an extremely heavy heart that my close friend and co-host of Real Science Radio has lost his battle with COVID,” his long-time colleague Fred Williams wrote on Monday. “Bob Enyart was one of the smartest, and without question the wisest person I’ve known. All the while being exceedingly kind and humble, and always, always willing to listen and discuss anything you wanted. It was an honor beyond measure to have been alongside him for 15 years and over 750 science shows.”
SCIENCE
marketresearchtelecast.com

A pastor and host of American anti-vaccine radio died of coronavirus

If there is a problem you face USA in their battle against covid, they are the skeptical to get immunized, either distrust, fear, or religious beliefs. A large segment of the population refuses to inoculate, despite continued warnings from health authorities around the world. In parallel, the Delta variant advances on the unprotected, being one of the mutations responsible for new infections in minors and unvaccinated adults.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Dan Savage
The Independent

Bride-to-be who was unsure on vaccine dies of Covid

A 29-year-old woman who was due to get married this summer died when she caught Covid, having refused to get vaccinated over fertility concerns.Samantha Wendell was due to marry Austin Eskew on 21 August in a church in Lisle, Illinois, where Ms Wendell’s parents were married. The same church will now act as the venue for her funeral.According to NBC news, the couple decided to hold off being vaccinated, after a number of Ms Wendell’s coworkers suggested that it could affect their fertility.Misinformation around the vaccine and its effect on fertility has gained ground recently, in spite of top medical...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aids#Covid 19#Real Science Radio#Covid#Trump#Lgbt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Tulsa World

Editorial: Get a vaccine to honestly honor those who died from COVID-19

Each day another story surfaces of a once healthy person struck down by COVID-19. Those are firefighters, law enforcement officers, teachers, lawmakers and people from all walks of life. Each left communities grieving. Tributes found online contain an outpouring of emotion with remembrances of full lives of family, friends and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KIFI Local News 8

COVID-19 media briefing: ‘Younger patients are dying’

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. (MDT) Tuesday. Those who will attend the briefing from DHW include Director Dave Jeppesen, who will give opening remarks, along with Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health; Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist; Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories; and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.
BOISE, ID
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy