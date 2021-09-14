CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering George Wein, Founder Of The Newport Jazz Festival

By Ailsa Chang, Justine Kenin, Gabe O'Connor
WAMU
 6 days ago

NPR’s Ailsa Chang talks with Christian McBride, host of Jazz Night in America about the life of George Wein, who founded the Newport Jazz Festival. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Connecticut Public

George Wein, Music Festival Pioneer, Dies At 95

Music impresario George Wein, who spawned the modern music festival when he helped launch the Newport Jazz and Newport Folk Festivals, has died at the age of 95. According to a statement from his family, Wein died peacefully in his sleep early Monday morning. Wein co-founded the Newport Jazz Festival...
MUSIC
jazztimes.com

George Wein 1925 – 2021

George Wein, a pianist, producer, and impresario whose name became synonymous with the concept of the jazz festival, died September 13 at his home in Manhattan. He was three weeks shy of his 96th birthday. His death was announced by Carolyn McClair, the longtime publicist for the Newport Jazz Festival.
OBITUARIES
berkshirefinearts.com

Jazz Entrepreneur George Wein at 95

I was a teenager in the 1950s when my Uncle Jim Flynn took my sister and me to see Duke Ellington. It was my first experience of live jazz in what later became a career as a critic. During intermission my uncle introduced me to the Duke who years later I interviewed for the Boston Herald Traveler.
ENTERTAINMENT
wrkf.org

Jazz And Folk Music Champion George Wein Dies At 95

George Wein, one of America’s most storied and influential live-music impresarios, died on Monday at 95. Originally a pianist, he co-founded the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
MUSIC
Person
George Wein
Person
Christian Mcbride
WTOP

Remembering George Wein: ‘I think I left my mark with people’

George Wein, the impresario of the Newport jazz and folk festivals who died Monday at 95, essentially invented the American outdoor multi-day music festival, so if you’ve been to Coachella or Bonnaroo, or read about Woodstock or Monterey Pop, you’ve been touched by the idea he brought to life all those years ago.
ENTERTAINMENT
Boston Globe

Rhode Island mourns George Wein, ‘a giant champion of jazz’

NEWPORT, R.I. — It’s said that after Bob Dylan went “electric” on stage in front of an audience for the first time, George Wein, co-founder of the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals, was waiting for him backstage, furious. Wein reportedly told him to go right back on stage and play an acoustic number.
NEWPORT, RI
tulanehullabaloo.com

Celebrating Jazz Fest mastermind George Wein

George Wein, jazz pianist and pioneer of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival died Sept. 13 at the age of 95. The impresario’s legacy helped jazz music become what it is today in American culture. He is remembered as a champion of jazz, art, philanthropy and equality. Born in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
celebrityaccess.com

Legendary Festival Impresario George Wein Dead At 95

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — George T. Wein, the noted promoter, pianist, and producer, and philanthropist who founded the Newport Jazz Festival and co-founded the Newport Folk Festival with Peter Seeger and Theodore Bikel, has died. He was 95. According to an obituary published by the Festival Foundation, Wein died...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Jazz#Npr
jazziz.com

ASCAP Herb Alpert Young Jazz Winners Honored by Newport Festival

After a one-year break due to the pandemic, The ASCAP Foundation, led by President Paul Williams, and Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc. continue their joint effort to promote emerging jazz talent for the fifth year. Starting today, The Newport Jazz Festival, one of the world’s most respected showcases for jazz, is...
NEWPORT, PA
suncommunitynews.com

Lake George's jazz festival returns this weekend

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George Arts Project's "Jazz at the Lake," considered one of the premier festivals of its kind, returns Sept. 17 through Sept. 19 to Lake George’s Shepard Park — live for 2021 after last year’s edition which was held virtually. As traditional since the festival’s genesis...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
motifri.com

Thank You, George Wein: What his legacy means to the life of a local jazz musician

My first few years at the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals were spent standing behind a cart, selling ice cold drinks to festival attendees. I’d chase the shade with my umbrella, while listening to legends and newcomers play, and daydream about what it must look like from up there on the historic stage. As I’d count change and try to get through the long lines of people waiting to buy water or soda between sets, occasionally I’d look up and see a golf cart moving slowly down the path with a little sign on the windshield that read “The Lean Green Wein Machine.”.
NEWPORT, RI
