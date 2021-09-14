CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critique The Famous: Fashion Critic Weighs In On The Met Gala’s Looks

By Mary Louise Kelly, Vincent Acovino, Courtney Dorning
WAMU
 6 days ago

Monday night, the Gala made its return. NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rachel Tashjian, fashion critic at GQ about the interpretations of this year’s theme: American Independence. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

