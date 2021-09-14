Critique The Famous: Fashion Critic Weighs In On The Met Gala’s Looks

On your average red carpet, the ladies tend to get all the glory when it comes to eye-catching fashion, but the Met Gala is anything but average. Though the boys were divided on whether to go classic with chicly timeless suits or to push the envelope with avant-garde looks, there's been plenty from the red carpet gentlemen to love—and perhaps a few that will inspire fashionista debate. From Adam Mosseri's dynamic suit printed with graphic diamonds to Timothée Chalamet's white suit to Dany Levy serving us some big-time David Rose realness and Lil Nas X stunning with a costume multi-change, the men have more than proven that when it comes to serving up serious looks on fashion's biggest night out, gender has nothing to do with it.

