FABTECH Reporter’s Notebook: ‘Focus on productivity, not production’ in manufacturing
So many in metal fabrication hear Industry 4.0 and think, “OK, that sounds nice, but what is it, exactly, and how can it make my life easier?”. During his talk at FABTECH yesterday, Jon Sobel, CEO and founder of Sight Machine, a plant data and analytics firm, gave one of the best descriptions I’ve heard yet. He talked about Moneyball, the Michael Lewis bestseller and movie that told the story of how statisticians turned a struggling baseball team into champions.www.thefabricator.com
Comments / 0