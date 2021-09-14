Axonics loses IP challenge to Medtronic patents
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced that it picked up three victories in an intellectual property (IP) dispute against Axonics (NSDQ:AXNX) over sacral neuromodulation devices. According to a news release, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) rejected Axonics’ attempt to invalidate three Medtronic patents in its IP infringement lawsuit related to Medtronic’s InterStim neuromodulation device family. Nearly one year ago, the PTAB handed down a decision to reject one of Axonics’ claims to invalidate a Medtronic patent and has now added three more.www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
