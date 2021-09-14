CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Educator of Teacher Shares “Pandemic Pivot”

 6 days ago

Dr. Julia Shahid, Austin College associate professor of education, will present a lecture, “Pandemic Pivot” on Wednesday, September 22, at 5 p.m. in Wright Campus Center’s Mabee Hall. A reception will precede the lecture at 4 p.m. in the adjacent Johnson Gallery. The lecture is one in the Bernice S. Melvin Sabbatical Series hosted by the College’s Robert and Joyce Johnson Center for Faculty Development and Excellence in Teaching. The event is free and open to the public as well as the campus community. Attendees must wear masks for COVID protection inside all Austin College buildings.

