In conjunction with the Food and Drug Administration, Baker Farms has issued a 10-state recall for kale because it may be contaminated with listeria. Fresh kale sold under the Baker Farms, Kroger and SEG Grocers brand names between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 should not be consumed. You can return the potentially contaminated kale where you bought it for a full refund.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO