Mariners Reinstate OF Jake Fraley from 10-day IL

AS YOU KNOW…Mitch Haniger’s 33rd home run of the season last night was a 3-run homer, homering in 3 consecutive games…he broke a 2–2 tie, giving the Mariners a 5–2 lead in the bottom of the 7th, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that it was the 42nd go-ahead RBI by the Mariners in the 7th inning or later this season, most in the Majors?…it was also the Mariners 16th go-ahead home run in the 7th inning or later, most in the American League and 2nd-most in the Majors to Los Angeles-NL (17)…AND LASTLY…Mitch Haniger is tied for most RBI (38) in the 7th inning or later in the Majors with Marcus Semien-TOR.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO