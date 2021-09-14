CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners Reinstate OF Jake Fraley from 10-day IL

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced today the following roster moves:. · Jake Fraley, OF, returned from rebab assignment and reinstated from 10-day Injured List (right shoulder inflammation). · José Marmolejos, INF/OF, designated for assignment. The Mariners Major League, 40-man, roster is now at...

Mariners GameDay — September 14 vs. Boston

AS YOU KNOW…Mitch Haniger’s 33rd home run of the season last night was a 3-run homer, homering in 3 consecutive games…he broke a 2–2 tie, giving the Mariners a 5–2 lead in the bottom of the 7th, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that it was the 42nd go-ahead RBI by the Mariners in the 7th inning or later this season, most in the Majors?…it was also the Mariners 16th go-ahead home run in the 7th inning or later, most in the American League and 2nd-most in the Majors to Los Angeles-NL (17)…AND LASTLY…Mitch Haniger is tied for most RBI (38) in the 7th inning or later in the Majors with Marcus Semien-TOR.
Mariners Minor League Report — September 16

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINERS. GAME 1 RECAP: LF Jack Larsen hit a grand slam home run as part of a 5-run 6th inning as Arkansas defeated Wichita in the completion of Tuesday night’s susepended game. CF Julio Rodriguez (2x5, R, 2B, SB), 2B Kaden Polcovich (2x5, R, 2B, RBI) and SS Patrick Frick (2x3, R, 2 RBI, BB) each collected multi-hit contests, while Larsen (1x5, R, HR, 4 RBI), DH Jake Scheiner (1x5, 2 R), C Jake Anchia (1x4, 2 R, RBI, BB) and 1B Jordan Cowan (1x3, R, BB) each recorded 1 of the Travelers 10 hits. Starter Tyler Herb (4.0,3,1,1,2,6) allowed 1 run on 3 hits while walking 2 and striking out 6 over 4.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Collin Kober (2.0,3,2,2,0,1,HR), RH Alejandro Requena (2.0,3,2,2,1,2) and RH David Ellingson (1.0,2,0,0,0,1) combined to allow 4 runs over the final 5.0 innings in relief. Kober improved to 4–0 on the season with the win.
