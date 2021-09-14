Mariners Reinstate OF Jake Fraley from 10-day IL

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINERS. GAME 1 RECAP: LF Jack Larsen hit a grand slam home run as part of a 5-run 6th inning as Arkansas defeated Wichita in the completion of Tuesday night’s susepended game. CF Julio Rodriguez (2x5, R, 2B, SB), 2B Kaden Polcovich (2x5, R, 2B, RBI) and SS Patrick Frick (2x3, R, 2 RBI, BB) each collected multi-hit contests, while Larsen (1x5, R, HR, 4 RBI), DH Jake Scheiner (1x5, 2 R), C Jake Anchia (1x4, 2 R, RBI, BB) and 1B Jordan Cowan (1x3, R, BB) each recorded 1 of the Travelers 10 hits. Starter Tyler Herb (4.0,3,1,1,2,6) allowed 1 run on 3 hits while walking 2 and striking out 6 over 4.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Collin Kober (2.0,3,2,2,0,1,HR), RH Alejandro Requena (2.0,3,2,2,1,2) and RH David Ellingson (1.0,2,0,0,0,1) combined to allow 4 runs over the final 5.0 innings in relief. Kober improved to 4–0 on the season with the win.
