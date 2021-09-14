CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ME

Leigh Albert announces candidacy for Ward 6 School Committee seat

Sun-Journal
 6 days ago

LEWISTON — Leigh (Weisenburger) Albert, a longtime local higher education leader, is running for the Ward 6 School Committee seat. According to a recent campaign announcement, Albert has “dedicated her career to access and inclusion in higher education and seeks to do the same for Lewiston public schools. Known for her energy, enthusiasm, and strategic vision and structured planning, Albert works hard to instill the value of life-long learning for all students and colleagues who are curious and exhibit potential.”

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewiston, ME
Education
City
Lewiston, ME
Lewiston, ME
Government
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Education
Maine State
Maine Elections
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critical Role#Bates College#Corporate Leaders Network

Comments / 0

Community Policy