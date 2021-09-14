Leigh Albert announces candidacy for Ward 6 School Committee seat

LEWISTON — Leigh (Weisenburger) Albert, a longtime local higher education leader, is running for the Ward 6 School Committee seat. According to a recent campaign announcement, Albert has “dedicated her career to access and inclusion in higher education and seeks to do the same for Lewiston public schools. Known for her energy, enthusiasm, and strategic vision and structured planning, Albert works hard to instill the value of life-long learning for all students and colleagues who are curious and exhibit potential.”