Everything You Need to Know About Apple's New iPhone 13 Lineup

By Tony Merevick
Thrillist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring its much-anticipated "California Streaming" event on Tuesday, Apple announced a long list of new products, including fresh iPads, upgraded Apple Watches, and an avalanche of accessories to buy along with them. And like with all of Apple's September events, the biggest news to come out of the extended commercial or sorts was about the company's new iPhones: The flashy new devices—iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max—will hit stores next week.

IN THIS ARTICLE
