Cinderella: A feminist remake falls flat

By ELIZA ZIMMERMAN
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re anything like me, all of your social media (particularly TikTok) have been flooded for days with reactions to Amazon’s new Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello. You’ve likely already been exposed to some aspect of the film. Common criticisms include the not-all-that-realistic chirps of mice harmonizing to various songs, Janet Jackson’s cover of “Rhythm Nation” that inexplicably starts off the film and genuine critiques of the weird and out-of-touch world depicted (where racism doesn’t exist but sexism is so intense that women can’t even own businesses).

www.jhunewsletter.com

Comments / 0

