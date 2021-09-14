Detroit Red Wings re-up Givani Smith for 2 years, give burly F longer shot to earn role
The Detroit Red Wings reupped their toughness factor in re-signing big forward Givani Smith. Smith speaks softly but carries a big stick and a bigger punch, one of the few on the team who will take an opponent to task for taking liberties with the Wings' best players. This is his year to prove to the Wings he belongs in their lineup, and that was endorsed with a two-year contract announced Tuesday, a week before the start of camp. Smith, 23, will be a restricted free agent upon the contract's expiration.www.chatsports.com
