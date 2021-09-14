CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar County, TX

Face Masks as Part of Paris ISD Dress Code on Hold After Court's Ruling

By Chris Blake
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA North Texas school district cannot require students to wear face masks as part of its dress code, a Lamar County district judge says. Judge R. Wesley Tidwell granted a temporary restraining order to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who sued Paris ISD after the board of trustees voted 5-to-1 last month to add face coverings to the district's dress code in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

