Face Masks as Part of Paris ISD Dress Code on Hold After Court's Ruling
A North Texas school district cannot require students to wear face masks as part of its dress code, a Lamar County district judge says. Judge R. Wesley Tidwell granted a temporary restraining order to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who sued Paris ISD after the board of trustees voted 5-to-1 last month to add face coverings to the district's dress code in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.www.nbcdfw.com
