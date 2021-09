BLACKPINK‘s Rosé has been spotted in New York City just ahead of the 2021 Met Gala scheduled for Monday. Neither YG Entertainment nor Saint Laurent — for which the K-pop star is a global ambassador – has yet to confirm her attendance, but the musician was spotted in the city leaving a fitting for the Anthony Vaccarello-helmed brand over the weekend. If the rumors are true, Rosé would make history as the first female K-pop musician to make an appearance at the annual event. Although details haven’t been revealed just yet, we’re expecting the star to don a statement-making look featuring designs by Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co.

