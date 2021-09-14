Region VI-4A flexing in state football polls

The years-long belief that Region VI is the best region in all of Class 4A hasn't hit a snag yet. On Tuesday, four teams from the division found themselves in the latest S.C. Prep Football Media Polls. Myrtle Beach (No. 3), North Myrtle Beach (No. 6), South Florence (No. 8) and West Florence (No. 10) all appeared in the rankings. South Florence will head to No. 4 South Pointe on Friday, while the other three will be favored to win their region openers, meaning a wholesale improvement could be on tap for next week.