CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Myrtle Beach, SC

Region VI-4A flexing in state football polls

By Ian Guerin ian@ianguerin.com
myhorrynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe years-long belief that Region VI is the best region in all of Class 4A hasn't hit a snag yet. On Tuesday, four teams from the division found themselves in the latest S.C. Prep Football Media Polls. Myrtle Beach (No. 3), North Myrtle Beach (No. 6), South Florence (No. 8) and West Florence (No. 10) all appeared in the rankings. South Florence will head to No. 4 South Pointe on Friday, while the other three will be favored to win their region openers, meaning a wholesale improvement could be on tap for next week.

www.myhorrynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Newberry, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sports
City
Spartanburg, SC
County
Horry County, SC
City
Lexington, SC
City
Irmo, SC
City
Johnsonville, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Football
City
Barnwell, SC
City
Greenville, SC
City
Sumter, SC
City
Abbeville, SC
City
Saluda, SC
City
Powdersville, SC
City
Chapin, SC
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie search resuming in Carlton Reserve as autopsy due Tuesday: LIVE UPDATES

WATCH LIVE: Brian Laundrie search resumes in Florida. North Port police: Search resuming for Laundrie in Carlton Reserve. The North Port Police Department said in a tweet Tuesday that the search for Brian Laundrie -- the person of interest in the Gabby Petito investigation -- will start up again in the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre reserve located roughly five miles from the family’s home.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flexing#American Football#Carolina Forest#Dutch Fork#Fort Dorchester 3#Chapin 7#Woodmont Others#Riverside Byrnes#Myrtle Beach 4#Beaufort 8#Catawba Ridge 10#West Florence Others#Indian#Westside#Camden 4#Brookland Cayce 5#Gray Collegiate#Christ Church Others#Southside Christian#Bamberg Ehrhardt 3
The Associated Press

US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. said Monday it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test — changes replacing a hodgepodge of rules that had kept out many non-citizens and irritated allies in Europe and beyond where virus cases are lower.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy