Pele Will Be Moved Out of ICU After Surgery to Remove Tumor from Colon
Footballing legend Pele will be removed from intensive care this week after undergoing a procedure to remove a tumor from his colon, per Reuters (h/t ESPN). "He is doing well post surgery, he is not in pain and is in a good mood (annoyed that he can only eat jello but will persevere!😉). He will move into a regular room in the next day or two and then go home. 🙏🏽" his daughter Kely Nascimento said on Instagram on Monday.bleacherreport.com
Comments / 0