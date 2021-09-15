CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pele Will Be Moved Out of ICU After Surgery to Remove Tumor from Colon

By Timothy Rapp, @TRappaRT
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootballing legend Pele will be removed from intensive care this week after undergoing a procedure to remove a tumor from his colon, per Reuters (h/t ESPN). "He is doing well post surgery, he is not in pain and is in a good mood (annoyed that he can only eat jello but will persevere!😉). He will move into a regular room in the next day or two and then go home. 🙏🏽" his daughter Kely Nascimento said on Instagram on Monday.

