CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Special Runoff Election For Texas House District 10 Set For End Of Month

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yl9fc_0bw7kJ1T00

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday, Sept. 14, he has set Tuesday, September 28, as the date for the special runoff election to fill the Texas State House of Representatives District 10 seat vacated by the now-Congressman Jake Ellzey.

Early voting will begin on Monday, September 20, 2021.

In the August 31 special election, Brian Harrison, received 4,645 votes and John Wray received 4,059 votes.

They were the top two voter-getters, but neither received 50% of the vote, therefore there is a runoff.

Wray is the former state representative for District 10.

Harrison worked in the Trump administration.

Jake Ellzey held that seat until he ran to succeed Congressman Ron Wright and defeated Wright’s widow, Susan in July.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Texas Lawmakers Debating Redistricting As Third Special Session Begins At State Capitol

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas lawmakers are back at the Capitol for the start of the third special session. One of the major items on the agenda is redistricting, the redrawing of political maps for Congressional, State House and Senate districts every ten years after results of the census are released. The Republican majority in the House and Senate will oversee the process, but members of both parties acknowledge the maps will end up in court. So far, Republicans have released the proposed map of the state’s 31 Senate districts. One district already under the political microscope is Senate District 10 in Tarrant...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Elections
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Elections
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott Signs $2B Texas Border Security Bill Into Law In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With the stroke of a pen, Governor Greg Abbott has agreed to have Texas spend nearly $2 billion on border security. The governor signed the bill into law Friday, Sept. 17, in Fort Worth because of the effort Fort Worth police officers made in getting it passed. They were concerned about the opioids crossing the border and making their way into North Texas. The head of the Fort Worth Police Officer’s Association says drug trafficking is the most important reason for more border security. “I recognize that criminal activity that pours across the border doesn’t just stop at the border,”...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
74K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy