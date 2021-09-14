Special Runoff Election For Texas House District 10 Set For End Of Month

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday, Sept. 14, he has set Tuesday, September 28, as the date for the special runoff election to fill the Texas State House of Representatives District 10 seat vacated by the now-Congressman Jake Ellzey.

Early voting will begin on Monday, September 20, 2021.

In the August 31 special election, Brian Harrison, received 4,645 votes and John Wray received 4,059 votes.

They were the top two voter-getters, but neither received 50% of the vote, therefore there is a runoff.

Wray is the former state representative for District 10.

Harrison worked in the Trump administration.

Jake Ellzey held that seat until he ran to succeed Congressman Ron Wright and defeated Wright’s widow, Susan in July.