7 Halloween Horror Classics Coming To The Big Screen This Fall

Halloween is basically here in the Borderland, and we all know that El Paso loves all things haunted, that's why this is something I'm sure many of you will be interested in. For one night only, the Concordia Heritage Association will take ten lucky winners, plus one guest each, for a ONE NIGHT ONLY lock in investigation of the Concorida Cemetery. The lock in will take place on Saturday, November 27th. This is most definitely a treat for many paranormal lovers, but there is a trick. In order to be one of the ten lucky winners you much purchase a raffle ticket.

EL PASO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO