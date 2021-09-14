CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Halloween Horror Classics Coming To The Big Screen This Fall

By Monika
95.5 KLAQ
95.5 KLAQ
 7 days ago


Halloween fans get ready because seven cult classics such as The Evil Dead and Carrie are part of a horror-flick lineup that will scare up some hauntingly good fun this fall. Super horror movie fans who love blood and gore, suspense, mystery, and monsters can get their fill during an exclusive nationwide screening, including El Paso featuring old-school classics such as the double feature of the original Dracula and Frankenstein.

ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

