7 Halloween Horror Classics Coming To The Big Screen This Fall
Halloween fans get ready because seven cult classics such as The Evil Dead and Carrie are part of a horror-flick lineup that will scare up some hauntingly good fun this fall. Super horror movie fans who love blood and gore, suspense, mystery, and monsters can get their fill during an exclusive nationwide screening, including El Paso featuring old-school classics such as the double feature of the original Dracula and Frankenstein.klaq.com
Comments / 0