Melissa ISD officials announced last week that the district will be opening an online learning program beginning at the end of the month. It will be available to kids in grades kindergarten through sixth since most of those students are too young to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Families interested in the program were asked to respond to a survey by Sept 6. Those who missed that deadline can still to go the district website and ask to be added to a waiting list.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO