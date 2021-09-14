CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The most unique looks from 2021 Met Gala

newyorkcitynews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 14 (ANI): As fashion's biggest night returned this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrities went all out with their fashion choices, wearing era-inspired ensembles, stylish silhouettes with secret meanings and a slew of subtle nods to pop culture icons. Some stars...

www.newyorkcitynews.net

townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
hot969boston.com

2021 Emmy’s Red Carpet: 30 Memorable Looks From Worst to Best

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is here, and so is the red carpet fashion. From patterns that are much too busy, to stunning ensembles that push the limits of creativity, we’ve got the worst and best looks of the night that we won’t forgive or forget. (L) Brendan Hunt's pants...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Wear Coordinating Black Outfits at the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos

Well-dressed couple! Kris Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble looked regal in coordinating black outfits on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13. Kris, 65, paid homage to several legendary fashion designers with her ensemble, which included pieces by Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and Tommy Hilfiger. Her outfit consisted of a black blazer with a plunging neckline and a ruffled train paired with black slacks. She accessorized with black pumps, a black ball and chain bag, black gloves and emerald drop earrings. Corey, 40, matching his lady love in a black suit with black shoes, adding a pop of color with a light pink silk button-up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
Ilana Glazer
Rihanna
Tommy Hilfiger
Giuseppe Zanotti
Louis Vuitton
Emma Chamberlain
Keke Palmer
Demna Gvasalia
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Cardi B Teases Her Reebok Collection in a Sheer Catsuit, Red Jacket & Chunky Lug-Sole Boots

Cardi B has another bold collection with Reebok on the way. Teasing the collaboration on Instagram last night, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper recruited a few models to show off pieces from the capsule. Cardi B herself, though, stuck with her bold signature style in a baby bump-highlighting sheer catsuit and a cherry red cropped jacket. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire. For fans of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion: Most Memorable Looks from Anya Taylor-Joy to Billy Porter

After a 2020 awards show where the nominees appeared virtually, the Emmy Awards are back and in person this year. Taking place at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, the red carpet parade started at 3 p.m. PT with early arrivals including The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor wearing Loewe, Nailed It! host Nicole Byer in a purple Christian Siriano gown, Rita Wilson in Tom Ford and SNL‘s Bowen Yang in silver platform heels. Among the night’s trends: bright, bold colors, especially neon yellows worn by Kaley Cuoco, Michaela Coel and Anya Taylor-Joy, and brilliant pink hues seen on Angela Bassett, Uzo Aduba and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

All the Best Looks from New York Fashion Week

After over a year on pause, New York Fashion Week has returned with glimmers of its former glory. Sure, vaccination cards are shown at the door and the main accessory is a face mask, but the runways are back and charging ahead with the latest styles of spring 2022. From Proenza Schouler’s poetic presentation with sweeping views of the Hudson River to Prabal Gurung’s evening soiree deconstructing the American Girl, we’re rounding up our favorite looks of the season ahead.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Jurnee Smollett Wears a Dior Dress Originally Made as a Miniature (Exclusive)

Jurnee Smollett enjoyed plenty of stylish moments as Leti Lewis on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, but for her first Emmy nomination, only haute couture would do, says her stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn. “We started talking as soon as she was nominated — not only Jurnee and myself, but with other members of her team as well,” Mandelkorn says. “Everything is a bit of a strategy, and we wanted to think big-picture about where we wanted to take her fashion career and who she is in the fashion world in this moment. With all that in mind, it definitely had to be haute couture.” Nominated...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022, From Christian Siriano to Prabal Gurung

As Precious Lee stepped out onto the runway to open Christian Siriano's fashion show, she became a symbol of something he's long championed: inclusivity. "I want people to see that curves and body are celebrated and beautiful," he exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi of the decision to have the supermodel kick off and close his Sept. 7 show. "That was very important."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Shapes Up in a Graphic Suit From His Own Brand for British Vogue Fashion Party

Jaden Smith looked like a walking fashion statement yesterday during London Fashion Week. The “Karate Kid” actor was spotted leaving the British Vogue Fashion Party at the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, London. To address the ensemble, Smith donned a black suit, which incorporated a graphic design in an almost sketched white ink; the set in fact comes from his own clothing line MSFTSrep, as branded on the arm and across the suit. He accessorized it with a statement-making beaded necklace and coordinating bag. For the shoes, Smith wore a pair of black Chelsea boots that had a slight metallic tip on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Bright Colors, Bold Choices Reign on the Emmys Red Carpet

If there was any doubt about the excitement about a post-pandemic re-emergence and the return of the Emmys to a live, in-person show, look no further than Sunday’s red carpet and its joyful riot of color. With a limited guest list and a full vaccination mandate in place, attendees stepped out in every shade of the rainbow— and with nary a mask in sight. From Kenan Thompson’s candy-floss pink suit and matching bow tie to Seth Rogen’s orange blazer, the menswear represented some of the most adventurous choices at the show. Velvet tuxes also had a moment, with Bo Burnham in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Pantone Spring/Summer 2022 Color Report: London Fashion Week Edition

New “sentiments of simplicity and spontaneity” combine to create a striking Spring/Summer 2022 color forecast for London Fashion Week, according to the Pantone Color Institute, the color authority’s trend forecasting arm. Comprise of ten trend-driven colors that span “lighthearted airy pastels” to “visually arresting brights” and five grounding colors, the palette aims to inspire playful creativity and “unconstrained expression that is full of life,” Pantone stated. Super Sonic, an electric blue, and Fragile Sprout, an acidic green/yellow, are among the most intense colors. Coral Rose serves as the season’s key floral tone with an “energizing presence [that] brings a sense of excitement,” while...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

