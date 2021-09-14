Who Killed Simon in 'One of Us Is Lying'? Peacock's Murder Mystery Is Based on a Best-Seller

Charles, Oliver, and Mabel’s podcast, Only Murders In the Building, (as well as the Hulu show that’s telling the story) centers on the premise that the murderer of Tim Kono is someone who lives in their building. It’s a grand theory, but there’s one problem with it: One of their prime suspects might not be a resident. On the night of the murder, there was a mystery man in a tie-dye hoodie who Charles saw going up the stairs of the building while everyone else was leaving. So, who is Tie-Dye Guy in Only Murders In The Building? Could he be a resident in disguise? Or is he an outside force? The answer may be the difference between life and death for at least one character.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO