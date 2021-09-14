Anna looks to help neighbors spruce up their properties

Anna officials say they want neighbors to know that they understand everyone can use a little help from time to time. That’s why the city has put together a trailer loaded with tools. mowers, edgers, shovels, rakes and just about everything else a person would need to bring their property up to code. When code enforcement officers encounter a property that needs some sprucing up, they will offer use of the tools to property owner if they don’t have what’s needed to get the work done.