Speech & Debate Parent Meeting & Suit Swap!

An informational meeting for parents regarding the state mask mandate for school students is planned this weekend at Round Hill Park in Elizabeth Township. The event, coordinated by Elizabeth Forward parent Stacey Adams, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Water Lily Pavilion, with state Rep. Mike Puskaric, R-Union Township, listed as a speaker. It is being promoted on Facebook on the page EF Parental Choice, though Adams said parents of students in all school districts are welcome to attend. A statewide mask mandate for Pennsylvania schools went into effect Tuesday with some school districts in open defiance of Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, while GOP leaders in the state House planned to come back to Harrisburg early to mount a legislative response.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO