FIRST ALERT Day: Strong or severe storms possible Tuesday night | September 14, 5:45 p.m. Update

WTOL-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main risk will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and the potential for small hail after 7 p.m. The risk of severe storms will continue until midnight.

www.wtol.com

KSLA

Strong cold front arrives Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had an amazing weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking a strong cold front on the way for the ArkLaTex Tuesday afternoon and evening. Behind the front we are expecting a true taste of fall as both our temperatures and humidity will fall significantly for the ArkLaTex. Expect unbelievable weather Wednesday and Thursday with our temperatures, but not the humidity, starting to rise Friday. An early preview of your weekend forecast will show temperatures that could be in the 90s, but the mugginess for the most part will be muted for the region. In the tropics we have two named systems, Peter and Rose, that thankfully do not pose any current rise to land, but demonstrate that we are at the peak of hurricane season still.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WOWK

Strong to severe storms Wednesday

Kanawha County Schools continuing the fight against Covid-19 Random, voluntary COVID-19 testing commences in schools. Random, voluntary COVID-19 testing commences in schools. Ohio festivals continue amid rising COVID-19 cases.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
ksgf.com

Strong Storms Possible Tonight

There’s a chance for some strong storms tonight across the Ozarks. There’s a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. for St. Clair County. The National Weather Service says the main threats will be lightning, strong winds, and nickel-sized hail. The best chance for storms will be sometime between 10 p.m....
KWQC

FIRST ALERT DAY Monday from 6 p.m. to midnight for severe storms

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect for strong to severe storms Monday evening from 6 p.m. until midnight. Our main concern regarding severe weather will be a front approaching from the west late this afternoon. That system will likely produce showers and thunderstorms through the evening into the overnight hours. There is a MARGINAL to SLIGHT risk for the region, meaning some storms could become strong to severe before exiting early Tuesday. The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, periods of moderate to heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. Be “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions throughout the day. Make sure you have several outlets to receive warnings during this period.
DAVENPORT, IA
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: More showers and storms Tuesday and into Wednesday, then cooler & drier air arrives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve had some nice breaks in the clouds this evening, with a bright full moon overhead. There are some isolated showers and storms on radar. I was observing lightning flashes to the west, associated with storms over East Mississippi. The chance for an isolated shower or storm will continue overnight, with lows near 70s. I’d also plan for the possibility of some patchy dense fog for the early morning drive.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KTTS

Strong Storms Possible Tonight

There’s a chance for some strong storms tonight across the Ozarks. There’s a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. for St. Clair County. The National Weather Service says the main threats will be lightning, strong winds, and nickel-sized hail. The best chance for storms will be sometime between 10 p.m....
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

ALERT DAY: Strong - Severe Late-Day Storms

Two rounds of storms are expected for our Monday, the first for the late-morning - noon, & the second, from 3-8 PM. The first round of storms won't be too much to talk about, it's the second wave where we could see a strong/severe storm or two. Damaging wind, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado threat are all possible. Upwards of an inch or more of rain is expected as well.
ENVIRONMENT
vandaliaradio.com

Strong to Severe Storms Possible

Cooler temperatures are on the way, but strong to severe storms could come with that cold front. We are looking at a chance of showers and thunderstorms for today with a high of 82. And, then showers and storms for tonight with a low of 67. In the latest Situation Report from the National Weather Service in St. Louis it says strong to severe storms could form along an approaching cold front. For our area this would likely be very late tonight or early Tuesday morning. And, damaging winds would look to likely be our main threat of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
kwbg.com

Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines is projecting strong to severe thunderstorms late Monday morning and again Monday afternoon. (contributed information, NWS)
DES MOINES, IA

