Jobless rate shows continued improvement

Graphic by David Kennard

LUMBERTON — Robeson County has seen a steady decline in the number of people looking for work during the past year.

According to recent numbers obtained by The Robesonian from the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the county saw an unemployment rate in July of 7.2%, down substantially from 11.9% the prior year, but still higher than March 2020, when the jobless rate was 5.3%.

Statewide, most counties have seen similar improvements.

“Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 99 of North Carolina’s counties in July and remained unchanged in one,” a Department of Commerce statement reads in part. “Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 9.1 percent while Avery County had the lowest at 3.5 percent.”

State officials also said all 15 of the state’s metro areas saw rate decreases.

“Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 6.7 percent while Durham-Chapel Hill and Raleigh each had the lowest at 3.9 percent. The July not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 4.6 percent,” state documents read in part.

State data on August’s unemployment condition won’t be available until Sept. 29, but the trend of improving conditions has been steady since May 2020 when it topped out at 13.2%.

Regionally, Robeson County’s closest neighbors were showing similar jobless conditions. Scotland County showed an unemployment rate of 9.1% while Columbus, Cumberland and Hoke counties all reported jobless rates of about 6%.

Among Robeson’s closest neighbors, Bladen County showed the highest unemployment rate of 5.4%. Additionally, North Carolina as a whole saw an unemployment rate of 4.6% in July. That compares to a national rate of 5.7%, according to the most recent numbers for the N.C. Department of Commerce.

“The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in July by 26,529 to 4,817,155, while those unemployed decreased by 15,020 to 232,409,” a Department of Commerce report reads in part. “Since July 2020, the number of workers employed statewide increased 300,560, while those unemployed decreased 228,345.”

The most recent numbers will likely change a little once data related to seasonally adjusted conditions are included, according to the state Commerce Department.

“It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates,” reads the Department of Commerce statement.