Who should the Falcons start at left guard in Week 2, Jalen Mayfield? Drew Dalman? Other?

Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have kept a close eye on the left guard position battle all offseason, and nothing that happened in Week 1 surprised me. Let’s go all the way back from the very beginning. Before injuries depleted the offensive line depth, I figured Matt Gono and Jalen Mayfield would battle it out for the starting job. I leaned towards Gono starting because of his experience, but then, Talkin’ Birdy’s Matt Karoly revealed that Gono had a significant neck injury that would sideline him for the foreseeable future.

