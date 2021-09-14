Bodies Recovered

(Victims of the August 31 Flash Flood)...Their bodies have been recovered. The vehicle the two were in was swept into the Milpitas Wash by the rushing water created by the storm along Highway 78. County Sheriff's Office and others began searching for the people, were were seen by witnesses being swept out of the small vehicle they were in. Within hours the fist body was recovered. That person was identified as 61 year old Andrew Wood from Blythe. The vehicle was recovered, before the second body, that of a female was recovered September 6. A tentative identification has been made, but the family of the female victim has requested her information not be released to the public.