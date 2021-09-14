Lola Grace (Hibbs) Haley, 89, of Lee’s Summit, MO, died on Friday September 10, 2021. Lola was born at home on January 2, 1932, to Leonidas Oscar Hibbs and Elva Edna (Lantz) Hibbs in Isadora, MO. After graduating from Sheridan High School in 1949, she married Leland Hugh Haley in February 1951, in Kansas City, MO, and devoted her life to being a military wife and mother for the next 19 years. After her husband retired (1969), they moved to Lee’s Summit, MO. She then went on to have a full career at Aetna/Cigna Insurance until she retired in the early 90s. She had 2 children Patricia (Patty) Leola (Haley) Bindel in 1956 and Jeffrey (Jeff) Leroy Haley in 1959, 3 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.