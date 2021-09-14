CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gleision: Call for inquest into mining disaster 10 years on

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe families of four miners who died in a south Wales colliery disaster 10 years ago are calling for an inquest. Charles Breslin, 62, David Powell, 50, Phillip Hill, 44, and Garry Jenkins, 39, died when water flooded the Gleision drift mine in September 2011. The mine's manager and owners...

www.bbc.com

