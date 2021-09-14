CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Equity index giant MSCI to give 10,000 firms global warming ratings

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Global equity index compiler MSCI is to start providing data on how much the world’s top 10,000 firms are likely to be contributing to global warning. The firm, which runs the widely-tracked $60 trillion All Country World Index, is launching Implied Temperature Rise scores, which estimate whether a firm’s activities and plans are consistent with keeping global warming below 2 degrees Celsius.

kelo.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Energy sector suffers broad selloff, as Evergrande fears even weigh on crude oil prices

The energy sector was suffering a broad selloff Monday, and was the hardest hit of the S&P 500's 11 sectors, as worries that China-baed property developer China Evergrande Group could default sent shivers through financial markets, including the crude oil market. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 5.4% in afternoon trading with all 22 equity components losing ground, putting the ETF on track for the biggest one-day selloff in 10 months. Among the ETF's most-active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slid 3.7%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. shed 6.7%, Marathon Oil Corp. slumped 5.9%, Chevron Corp. was down 3.3% and Kinder Morgan Inc. gave up 2.8%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures fell 2.2% and the S&P 500 sank 2.6%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msci#Un#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Indexes#Reuters#Esg#Climate#Exxon Mobil#Royal Dutch Shell
WestfairOnline

Wilton firm closes global private equity fund at $236.6 million

Wilton’s Commonfund Capital has closed its third global private equity fund, Commonfund Capital Global Private Equity Partners III L.P., at $236.6 million. The fund had strong participation from existing limited partners as well as a number of new investors; limited partners included pensions, foundations, endowments, insurance companies, family offices and sophisticated clients of registered investment advisors and consultants.
WILTON, CT
irei.com

APREA Partners with MSCI to launch new pan-Asian property fund index

Asia Pacific Real Assets Association (APREA) has partnered with MSCI to launch a new property fund index to track the rapidly growing Asia Pacific institutional real estate sector. The MSCI/APREA Pan-Asia Quarterly Property Fund Index (APFI) is a transparency tool that gives managers and REITs the opportunity to differentiate their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Global Payments

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Global Payments. The company has an average price target of $218.75 with a high of $243.00 and a low of $185.00.
STOCKS
Reuters

S&P 500, world equity index retreat as economic worries weigh

WASHINGTON/MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. shares were mixed and global equities retreated from record highs on Tuesday as investors balanced mounting worries over the slowing pace of economic recovery and hopes the Federal Reserve will delay tapering its bond purchases. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 0.76%...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
Reuters

China bans coal trading firm from publishing daily price indexes

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner has banned an influential coal trading firm in the major coal mining region of Shaanxi province from publishing price assessments and market news, part of government efforts to regulate commodities markets and tame hot prices. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Yulin...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

China Stocks Continue Weigh On Global Equity Strategies

If you hold a diversified portfolio of world stocks and give China more than a trivial weight, you’re feeling the pinch this year. Shares in the world’s second-largest economy continue to tumble, exacerbated in recent days by the liquidity crisis in Evergrande, a large Chinese property developer with a deepening liquidity crisis that’s roiling global markets lately.
MARKETS
kelo.com

Nigeria brings in custody rules to guard $9.7 billion funds industry

ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigeria has introduced custody rules for its 4 trillion naira ($9.7 billion) fund management industry to protect investors and further develop its capital markets, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Sunday. Before the rules, investment managers warehoused securities and cash, which meant that investors could lose...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and...
STOCKS
Axios

CVC buys private equity firm Glendower Capital

CVC Capital Partners agreed to buy Glendower Capital, a London-based private equity secondaries firm that manages around €8 billion in capital commitments. Why it matters: This highlights a major consolidation push in the private equity secondaries market, with at least five announced deals so far in 2021. Details: Glendower spun...
ECONOMY
CPA Trendlines

Is Private Equity the New Source of Growth Capital for CPA Firms?

The details matter. Go in with eyes wide open. From time to time, we hear news in the profession about private equity transactions occurring within the ranks of midsized to larger CPA firms. Just recently, EisnerAmper did such a transaction with TowerBrook Capital Partners. Esposito is author of “8 Steps...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy