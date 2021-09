(Branding Iron Award to be presented this month)....The Gala will be held on September 24. The Branding Iron Award Gala will be held at the Stockman's Club in Brawley. For those wishing to attend, you must RSVP before September 17th. To purchase tickets or for more information go to the website, brawleychamber.com, or call 760-344-3160. Formal attire is encouraged. The theme this year is Flamenco...A Night In Spain.