Nashville, Tennessee, September 14, 2021— After a nearly year-and-a-half break from touring and live performances, David Loy, FOH engineer for country superstar Kane Brown, was ready to hit the road this summer with a packed schedule of country festivals, concerts and state fairs. And with a rigorous schedule based almost solely around outdoor shows, Loy knew he needed an interface and converter that could not only withstand the rigors of tour life but also unpredictable weather conditions. After using a Ferrofish A32 converter on the road for nearly two years and, according to Loy, “beating the life out of it with no issues,” he turned to RME’s MADIface XT interface and the M-32 DA analog converter to start out the summer touring season this past May.

