Much has been written about the House Democrats’ proposal to increase tobacco and nicotine products taxes over the last week. The proposal, which would double the tax on cigarettes while taxing every other tobacco and nicotine product at comparable rates, would have significant implications on the availability of non-cigarette tobacco products. And the potential federal increase of over 1,600 percent on dipping tobacco could result in state taxes and retail prices increasing by more than 50 percent in certain states. At the high end, Massachusetts consumers would pay more than $20 for a can of dipping tobacco.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO