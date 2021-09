In a departure from past years, the Miami Heat will go to training without any roster spot realistically available, barring a trade. According to a source, the Heat on Tuesday gave its second two-way contract to veteran former Charlotte Hornets small forward Caleb Martin, who has averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists and 16 minutes per game in 71 NBA games - including four starts - for the Hornets over the past two seasons.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO