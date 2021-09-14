CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equity index giant MSCI to give 10,000 firms global warming ratings

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Global equity index compiler MSCI is to start providing data on how much the world’s top 10,000 firms are likely to be contributing to global warning. The firm, which runs the widely-tracked $60 trillion All Country World Index, is launching Implied Temperature Rise scores, which estimate whether a firm’s activities and plans are consistent with keeping global warming below 2 degrees Celsius.

