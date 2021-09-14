CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Yum China warns quarterly profit to take over 50% hit due to Delta variant

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -KFC operator Yum China Holdings Inc said on Tuesday its adjusted operating profit would take a 50% to 60% hit in the third quarter as the spread of the Delta variant in China led to restaurant closures and “sharply reduced sales”. U.S.-listed shares of Yum China fell 3% in...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.5 FM WIFC

Uber expects to record breakeven adjusted EBITDA in current quarter

(Reuters) – Uber Inc expects to record breakeven in a key measure of profitability in the current quarter, its chief financial officer said, sending the ride hailing firm’s shares up nearly 7% in premarket trading. “With positive adjusted EBITDA in July and August, we believe Uber is now tracking towards...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Uber revises third-quarter outlook after seeing first months of profitable adjusted Ebitda

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. rallied 4.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the updated its third-quarter outlook after the ride-share and delivery company saw its first months of profitability in adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in July and August. The company revised its gross bookings guidance range to between $22.3 billion and $23.2 billion from $22 billion to $24 billion. The company now expects adjusted Ebitda between negative $25 million and positive $25 million, after previous guidance of "better than a loss of $100 million," citing "strong improvements" in both Mobility and Delivery. For the fourth quarter, the company now expects adjusted Ebitda of between $0 and $100 million, compared with previous guidance of "adjusted Ebitda profitability," although there was still significant forecasting uncertainty. "They say that crisis breeds opportunity and that's certainly been true of Uber during the last 18 months," said Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi. "As a result, Uber is reaching an important milestone." Uber's stock has tumbled 17.3% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.2%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Restaurants#Same Store Sales#Reuters#Yum China Holdings Inc
MarketWatch

Cracker Barrel shares drop after profit and revenue misses

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares fell 6.1% in Tuesday premarket trading after the retail/restaurant chain reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue that missed expectations. Net income totaled $36.4 million, or $1.53, up from $25.1 million, or $1.05 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.25 missed the FactSet consensus for $2.33. Revenue totaled $784.4 million, up from $495.1 million but below the FactSet consensus of $794.7 million. Restaurant comp growth was 53.5% versus last year and retail comps were up 74.8%. The FactSet consensus was for restaurant comp growth of 62.4% and retail comps of 54.7%. Compared with 2019, revenue was just below $787.1 million reported for the same period that year, restaurant comps were down 6.8% and retail comps were up 18.2%. Cracker Barrel approved a share repurchase program of $100 million, and approved a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share, payable on November 9, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 22, 2021. Cracker Barrel stock is up 5.3% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 16% for the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Yum China Holdings

Looking into the current session, Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is trading at $57.62, after a 5.88% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 2.54%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 10.81%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
KFC
Country
China
Reuters

Yum China fries up bucket of consumption woes

HONG KONG, Sept 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Yum China (9987.HK) has bad news for China’s economy. The $26 billion operator of Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell in the People’s Republic warned read more that the rapid spread of the Delta variant would cause its adjusted operating profit to drop by about 50-60% year-on-year in the third quarter. The recent outbreak, which has impacted 16 provinces, per Yum, has officials in China locking back down, even though Reuters Covid Tracker shows the country is reporting an average of 39 new cases per day, 1% of the peak, with no deaths reported since April. Nevertheless Yum either closed or halted dine-in service at more than 500 stores in August.
RETAIL
CNBC

Covid cases more than double in southeast China as delta variant spreads

New local Covid-19 infections more than doubled in China's southeastern province of Fujian, health authorities said on Tuesday, in the country's latest outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The National Health Commission said 59 new locally transmitted cases were reported for Sept. 13, up from 22 infections a day earlier. All...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WashingtonExaminer

Economists lower third-quarter growth forecasts over delta variant as inflation runs hot

Two major banks have revised their near-term projections for U.S. economic growth following the late-summer rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. After weeks of declining cases of COVID-19 and promising economic news, the delta variant of the virus has pushed the contagion back into the spotlight and is starting to cause economists to revise their expectations of economic growth this year.
BUSINESS
froggyweb.com

United Airlines warns Delta variant to hit revenue, capacity

(Reuters) – United Airlines Holdings Inc warned on Thursday its third-quarter revenue and capacity would take a hit from weaker travel demand due to a rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Delta variant. United expects revenue to fall 33% compared to the same period in 2019 and capacity to...
ECONOMY
TravelPulse

Airlines Reporting Lower Demand, Revenue Due to Delta Variant

Several major airlines in the United States announced Thursday that the rising number of COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant has hurt bookings and is impacting the travel industry’s recovery. According to The Associated Press, officials from American Airlines reported a drop in demand that started in August has...
INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

China's PPI Exceeds Expectations as Delta Variant Spreads

According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the Consumer Price Index stood at 0.8% in August (year-on-year), below expectations of 1%, which was the previous month’s figure. In monthly terms, the CPI stood at 0.1%, below expectations of 0.5% and July’s 0.3%. The National Bureau of Statistics explained...
BUSINESS
fxempire.com

U.S Dollar Stays Firm Over Growing Concerns Of Delta Variants

During the fourth trading session of the week, the dollar was supported by cautious risk sentiment due to concerns over the Delta variant, while the euro waited for the European Central Bank’s policy decision later in the day. A three-week-old resistance line has now been crossed by Momentum, sending the...
CURRENCIES
Aviation Week

U.S. Airlines Warn Of Autumn Slowdown On Delta Variant Surge

U.S. airlines warned of softening demand for post-Labor Day air travel, although they expect the weakness to subside in time for the winter holiday season. United Airlines said it expects 2021 third-quarter (Q3) revenues to decline by 33% from 2019 levels, caused by the recent surge in COVID-19... Subscription Required.
LIFESTYLE
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly lower as worries continue over delta variant

Stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday, with analysts attributing weakness to continued concerns over the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 82 points, or 0.3%, at 35,018, while the S&P 500 was off 10 points, or 0.2%, at 4,510. The Nasdaq Composite declined 44 points, or 0.3%, to 15,330, after the tech-heavy index on Tuesday finished at a record.
STOCKS
IBTimes

Asian Markets Dragged As Delta, Profit-taking Offset Rebound Hope

Asian markets mostly fell Wednesday as a tepid lead from Wall Street and worries about the impact of the Delta coronavirus variant on the global recovery tempered investor appetite, though hopes for more stimulus helped Tokyo extend its recent rally. Profit-taking added to the caution with some of the wind...
STOCKS
mining-technology.com

Business optimism declines in August amid concerns over Delta variant: Poll

Verdict has been conducting a poll to study the trends in business optimism during COVID-19 as reflected by the views of companies on their future growth prospects amid the pandemic. Analysis of the poll responses recorded in August shows that optimism regarding future growth prospects decreased by three percentage points...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy