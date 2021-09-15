Canton village returning to virtual meetings

The Main Street bridge spans the Grasse River in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The village Board of Trustees meeting tonight will be conducted over Zoom starting at 6:30 p.m.

Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County, where 62 new cases were added on Tuesday, the Board of Trustees will hold the meeting virtually, allowing residents to participate through a computer or smart phone.

The Zoom video conference can be accessed at http://wdt.me/kUfVFc

Public comments can also be submitted by email to MDalton@cantonny.gov or by regular mail addressed to Mayor Michael E. Dalton at 60 Main St., Canton, NY 13617. Comments need to be received by 4 p.m. today to become part of the meeting record.

Trustees will see a presentation on single-use plastics from League of Women Voters President Kathleen Stein, as well as a presentation from Monica Ryan on the village’s rezoning effort.

For nearly two years, Canton officials have been working with Ms. Ryan, principal planner for the Troy-based River Street Planning & Development, to review and rework town and village zoning codes. The process began after the October 2019 adoption of Canton’s Comprehensive Plan, a vision and framework for the community’s current and future infrastructure needs.

Trustees will also get an update on the Downtown Revitalization Initiative application that was due today to reviewers in Albany, as well as an update on American Rescue Plan funding.

Under new business, the board will discuss accessibility of the municipal building.