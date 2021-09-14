Person of interest identified in Americus death investigation

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department, with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a local woman. On Sept. 14, 2021, at approximately 10:09 a.m., officers of the Americus Police Department, along with first responders from Americus Fire Rescue and Gold Star EMS responded to a motel in the 1100 Block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard in Americus to a report of an unresponsive person.