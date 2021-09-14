CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belief Within WWE NXT That Samoa Joe Isn’t Really Injured

ringsidenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamoa Joe was set to lead NXT in to a new era, but he had to relinquish his NXT Title due to an undisclosed injury. The timing of this was not lost on anyone and there are some interesting theories about what is going on. Bryan Alvarez stated during Wrestling...

www.ringsidenews.com

Wrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Lying’ About Samoa Joe Medical Scare

Samoa Joe, who had won the NXT Championship from Karrion Cross at NXT Takeover: 36 was forced to relinquish his championship due to an undisclosed injury. However, the timing of this, with the WWE NXT brand going through a metamorphose starting tonight ushered in several conspiracy theories from the WWE universe that ‘The Samoan Submission Machine’ wasn’t actually injured. Are WWE going to be firing more names after Samoa Joe’s injury?
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Update On Samoa Joe’s WWE Status

NXT Champion Samoa Joe made the decision to relinquish his title on Monday following an unspecified injury. Following this decision, Dave Meltzer has commented on the injury on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, with Meltzer saying this on Samoa Joe’s injury:. “It’s a weird story. He’s still...
WWE
PWMania

Samoa Joe Appearing On RAW Tonight?

Samoa Joe was reportedly scheduled for tonight’s WWE RAW episode from Boston. As noted over the weekend, it was announced that Joe is relinquishing the NXT Title due to an injury. There is no word on what will happen to the NXT Title now, but Tuesday’s reset show is scheduled to feature LA Knight vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Pete Dunne to crown a new #1 contender.
WWE
Wrestling World

Samoa Joe Speaks about His WWE Runs

Samoa Joe is the current WWE NXT Champion and he recently spoke about his NXT Runs. He spoke about it with Vicente Beltran of ViBe & Wrestling. He first spoke about his dream matches and about his most recent NXT runs. Joe calls dream matches ‘reality matches’. Joe has a...
WWE
ComicBook

Samoa Joe Relinquishes the WWE NXT Championship

Samoa Joe took to social media on Sunday evening to announce that, effective immediately, he would be relinquishing the NXT Championship. Joe won the title back at NXT TakeOver 36 by defeating Karrion Kross, becoming the first man to ever hold NXT's top prize three times while competing in a wrestling ring for the first time since injuries put him on the shelf back in early 2020. He explained that undisclosed injuries were the cause of his decision, saying, "upon my recent return my goals were very simple — I sought to ensure the respect and integrity due to both NXT and its championship. I sought to ensure that everybody understood that the needs of one individual will never outstrip the sum of the brand. Today I find myself having to stand on those principles."
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT to determine Samoa Joe's first challenger next week

A fatal four-way number one contender's match will determine the first challenger for Samoa Joe's NXT Championship. Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O'Reilly, LA Knight, and Pete Dunne will face off in an NXT Championship number one contender's match on NXT next Tuesday. The announcement was made by general manager William Regal on tonight's episode of the show.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

WWE Firing Big Names After Samoa Joe Injury?

Samoa Joe was among the several WWE Superstars who were recently let go by the company. Among the Superstars released included Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Mojo Rawley and others. Many fans were simply shocked at WWE releasing Samoa Joe, who had become a staple as part of the WWE commentary team for over a year now. Finn Balor also previously leaked a major update on Bray Wyatt.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE to crown new NXT Champion on Tuesday night

A new NXT Champion will be crowned this Tuesday night. With Samoa Joe vacating the title, WWE has announced that the winner of Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O'Reilly, and LA Knight's fatal four-way match on Tuesday's episode of NXT will become the new NXT Champion. The four-way match was originally supposed to determine a number one contender to Joe's title.
WWE
ComicBook

Latest Update on Samoa Joe Ahead of WWE NXT 2.0 Premiere

Samoa Joe shocked the wrestling world on Sunday night when he announced via Twitter that he was relinquishing the NXT Championship after WWE's medical team advised he step away from in-ring action for the immediate future. The announcement came mere days before NXT's relaunch with Tuesday's episode, being referred to in advertising as "NXT 2.0." A new champion will be crowned during the episode, as the four-way between Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O'Reilly, LA Knight and Pete Dunne (originally booked as a No. 1 contender's match) will now crown the new champion.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

How Long Samoa Joe Is Expected To Be Out Of Action

Samoa Joe was forced to vacate the WWE NXT Title due to undisclosed injuries. This relinquishing came during a time when NXT is breaking into a new era. NXT 2.0 will soon be on our television screens, and Samoa Joe will not be champion. PW Insider reports that Samoa Joe’s...
WWE
Sportsnet.ca

WWE set to usher in new era of NXT with Samoa Joe sidelined

As WWE gets set to usher in a new era of NXT on Tuesday night, a familiar face will be noticeably absent. Samoa Joe will be off television indefinitely after suffering an undisclosed injury recently, forcing the NXT champion to relinquish his title on Sunday. Joe won his record-setting third NXT title less than one month ago.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Samoa Joe relinquishes NXT title due to undisclosed injury

In a video released Sunday, NXT Champion Samoa Joe relinquished the title due to an undisclosed injury. Joe said that WWE medical told him that "due to certain injuries," they wanted him to step away for a "brief but undetermined amount of time." He said because of the new era of NXT that is about to begin, they deserve a fighting champion so he was relinquishing the title. He wished luck to whoever held it next because he was going to come for them.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Samoa Joe vacates NXT Championship, out indefinitely with injury

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Samoa Joe has officially relinquished the NXT Championship. In a post on social media, Joe stated that WWE medical officials asked him to step away from the ring for a “brief, but indeterminate amount of time.” Joe went on to say that the new NXT needed a fighting champion and that he would be vacating the title. Joe wished competitors vying for the title luck, but said he’d “be around shortly to recollect what’s mine.”
WWE
fighterfans.com

Samoa Joe: Update on his WWE NXT Status following injury

WWE NXT Superstar Samoa Joe recently had to confirm that he was relinquishing the NXT Championship due to injury. The three-time NXT title holder noted on a social media video that he would have to give up the belt as he was not cleared by WWE officials. Tommaso Ciampa would...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Samoa Joe Terrible Medical News Revealed

Samoa Joe has a medical issue that has forced him to give up the WWE NXT championship. WWE announcer Jon claims that he is supposed to be reimbursed money by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. During a recent “Ask Coach Anything Live” podcast, he took questions from fans on his career in WWE. Coach explained why he doesn’t want to go back to WWE and said that the XFL bounced a big check to him.
WWE
