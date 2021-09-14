Belief Within WWE NXT That Samoa Joe Isn’t Really Injured

Samoa Joe took to social media on Sunday evening to announce that, effective immediately, he would be relinquishing the NXT Championship. Joe won the title back at NXT TakeOver 36 by defeating Karrion Kross, becoming the first man to ever hold NXT's top prize three times while competing in a wrestling ring for the first time since injuries put him on the shelf back in early 2020. He explained that undisclosed injuries were the cause of his decision, saying, "upon my recent return my goals were very simple — I sought to ensure the respect and integrity due to both NXT and its championship. I sought to ensure that everybody understood that the needs of one individual will never outstrip the sum of the brand. Today I find myself having to stand on those principles."

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO