Music

Scotty McCreery Releases “Damn Strait” Single From New Album

By Brandon Plotnick
 6 days ago

Scotty McCreery won't be here for Stars & Guitars until November 15 (get your tickets here now **cough, cough**), but he does have a new album coming out soon! And to help keep his anxious fans happy, Scotty just released one of the singles from the album – "Damn Strait."

