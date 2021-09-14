Scotty McCreery Releases “Damn Strait” Single From New Album

Gossip Wolf has been following the work of local singer-songwriter Isabel “Izzy” Olive, aka Half Gringa, since she was still calling her project Tin Silos in the mid-2010s. Since adopting the Half Gringa name, Olive has been on an incredible hot streak: her 2017 debut, Gruñona, earned a spot in the Reader’s sprawling list of the best Chicago albums of the 2010s (it tied for 36th place with a couple dozen other records), and last year’s outstanding Force to Reckon likewise received rapturous praise from critics and fans. On Tuesday, August 31, Olive dropped her first new music since that 2020 LP, an achingly tender ballad called “Sevenwater.” Half Gringa will embark on a brief east-coast tour later this month, which will include the pandemic-delayed record-release show for Force to Reckon; it’s Saturday, September 25, at Lincoln Hall, with support from Andrew Sa and Niika.
