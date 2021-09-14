Deputies arrest two people on drug charges in Flat Rock

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies arrested two people on drug-related charges in Jackson County on Monday. Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on County Road 159 in Flat Rock to serve a warrant on Sept. 13. As deputies were speaking to 30-year-old Audrey Denise Welden, of Flat Rock, about the warrants, 45-year-old Carlton Coolidge Welden, of Flat Rock, ran out of the house and into the woods, according to deputies.